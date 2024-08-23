5 German language training centres to start in Pune likely from next month

The state government will start five German language training centres in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas for students to provide job opportunities in Baden-Wurttemberg, a state in southwest Germany. An MoU was signed between Goethe Institute Max Muller Bhawan, Pune and the State Council of Educational Research and Training for teaching German language. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Due to the shortage of skilled manpower in European countries, the Maharashtra state government signed an agreement with Baden-Wurttemberg in February this year.

Accordingly, an MoU was signed between Goethe Institute Max Muller Bhawan, Pune and the State Council of Educational Research and Training for teaching German language.

A total of 30 areas have been identified to provide at least 10,000 skilled manpower in various fields to the state of Baden-Wurttemberg on a pilot basis.

“Free German language classes will start for eligible candidates after registration. In this regard, five training centres will be started in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad likely from next month,” said principal Balkrishna Watekar of Pune district education and training institute.

He also clarified that the government would provide additional free skill development training to the youth for sector-wise skill development to bridge the gap between the curriculum of Baden-Wurttemberg state and that of Maharashtra.