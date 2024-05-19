 5 men steal jewellery worth ₹21 lakh from shop in daylight robbery - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
5 men steal jewellery worth 21 lakh from shop in daylight robbery

ByHT Correspondent
May 19, 2024 07:14 AM IST

According to a police complaint filed by the shop's owner Giyasuddin Sheikh, 23, who resides at Nana Peth, five to six unidentified individuals entered his shop and stole gold ornaments from a cupboard at around noon on Saturday

The theft at BGS Jewellers shop near Wadkar Mala on Mohammadwadi Road in Wanowrie on Saturday noon has left authorities puzzled.

The footages of CCTV camera placed at the shop shows accused flee with gold ornaments by threatening the shopkeeper and an employee by flashing an iron rod and a gun-like weapon. (SOURCED)
The footages of CCTV camera placed at the shop shows accused flee with gold ornaments by threatening the shopkeeper and an employee by flashing an iron rod and a gun-like weapon.

According to a police complaint filed by the shop’s owner Giyasuddin Sheikh, 23, who resides at Nana Peth, five to six unidentified individuals entered his shop and stole gold ornaments from a cupboard at around noon on Saturday. The footages of CCTV camera placed at the shop shows accused flee with gold ornaments by threatening the shopkeeper and an employee by flashing an iron rod and a gun-like weapon.

Senior police officers, including R Raja, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 5, R Raja; and Amol Zende, DCP, crime, and others rushed to the spot. Six police teams were formed to nab the accused.

Sanjay Patange, senior inspector, Wanowrie police station, said, “Five unidentified individuals are seen in CCTV footages. While one threatened the shopowner by showing a gun-like weapon, we cannot conform the firearm.”

Raja said, “Gold ornaments weighing 300 grammes worth 21 lakh are stolen.”

Wanowrie police have filed a case against five unidentified accused under Sections 395, 397,398 of the IPC.

