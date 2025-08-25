Pune: The long-awaited expansion of Pune Airport is set to take off with 13 acres of additional land expected to be handed over to the airport authorities by the end of October. The land will be used to construct five new aircraft parking bays, a remote bay, and a dedicated cargo terminal at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore. 5 new parking bays and cargo terminal planned at Pune Airport

At present, Pune Airport operates with 10 parking bays that handle close to 200 flight movements daily. The addition of five more bays is expected to boost the airport’s capacity, enabling 50-60 additional flight movements per day. Authorities said the expansion will ease congestion, improve operational efficiency, and help meet the city’s rapidly growing air travel demand.

Passenger traffic through Pune Airport has been on a steady rise. In the past year alone, more than 10 million passengers used the facility, and the number is expected to climb further. Recently, 15 new flight slots were allocated to Pune, which will be operational in the winter schedule. With this, daily flight movements will increase from 200 to about 225. Once the new bays are ready, the airport will be able to handle even more flights and open up additional routes.

Simultaneously, efforts are also underway to extend the airport runway to support the growing operations. According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), a parking bay, or apron, is a designated space where aircraft are parked after landing and before take-off. It serves as the hub for passenger boarding, baggage handling, refueling, and routine maintenance.

“The availability of parking bays is critical for smooth airport operations. More bays mean multiple aircraft can be managed at once, reducing congestion and avoiding delays. When parking space is limited, aircraft often end up waiting on the runway or in the air, disrupting schedules. Additional bays not only ensure timely arrivals and departures but also improve safety by regulating aircraft movement in an orderly manner,” a senior AAI official said, requesting anonymity.

Union minister of state for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the development. “By the end of October, the airport administration will receive the 13-acre land parcel. Key facilities such as parking bays will be developed here, which will enhance Pune Airport’s capacity. This expansion will directly benefit passengers, and with more flights being added, Pune will also gain new destinations,” Mohol said.