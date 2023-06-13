Woman passenger dies after tree falls on auto in Pune

A 50-year-old woman passenger, travelling in an auto rickshaw died after a tree fell on the vehicle in Pune on Monday, said police officials.

The damaged roof of the autorickhaw after a tree fall incident at Sahakarnagar claimed a woman passenger’s life on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred on Monday at around 4:40 pm near Muktangan School in Sahakar Nagar area of Pune city. Deceased has been identified as Lila Kakade, 50, a resident of Jambhulwadi area. According to fire brigade officials, other co-passengers in the auto rickshaw were identified as Namrata Sachin Pol (46), Kamal Adikame (69) and Mina Purushottam Pol (61) and one minor.

According to police officials, the auto driver was ferrying four passengers from Dhankawadi and was heading towards the city as they had to attend the palkhi procession. When the driver neared Muktangan School in Sahakar Nagar, a tree fell on the vehicle. Three other passengers have sustained minor injuries.

Immediately after the incident, local residents rushed for help and informed the police and fire brigade authorities. A team of fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and the tree was removed and the woman was extricated, but she died on the spot, said officials.

Fire brigade officers rescued all other passengers including the auto driver and arranged an ambulance for further medical help.

It took over one hour for the fire brigade personnel to clear off the fallen tree trunks to make way for traffic.

Jairam Paygude, senior police inspector at Dattawadi police station said, “Passengers were on their way to attend Palkhi procession when the tree fell on the vehicle. The body has been sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death will be registered after completion of all due process.”

Fireman Shailesh Gore said, “We received a call at around 4:54 pm. Our team rushed to the spot to help with evacuation. The tree was completely rotten and hence it collapsed suddenly. It is important that residents inform the municipal corporation regarding rotten trees in their premises.”

Local resident and Youth Congress General Secretary Amit Bagul said, “Pune Municipal Corporation should take review of such trees and take necessary steps regarding it. There are two- three such rotten trees in Manogat apartments but no one is taking care of it. Civic body only gives permission for tree cutting but the actual cost of tree cutting is to be borne by housing societies. Hence, many trees in many societies are not cut or chopped on time.

