Pune-Bengaluru highway sees 51 accidents in 2022

Pune: In 2022, the Pune-Bengaluru highway stretch between Navale Bridge and Swami Narayan Temple reported 51 accidents at dangerous spots, including Dari Pool, Navale Bridge, and Bhumkar Chowk.

According to the Pune city traffic department data, Dari Pool reported 9 accidents, Navale Bridge 31 and Bhumkar Chowk 11 accidents in 2022. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT)

Authorities said that most accidents were caused by reckless driving and speeding, illegally crossing. Drivers and commuters were seen violating traffic rules. The accidents claimed lives and caused injuries to people.

Authorities have installed speed cameras, ramblers, signboards with safety instructions and increased traffic police presence at these locations. Awareness campaigns have been launched to educate drivers and passengers about the importance of traffic rules and driving safely. Residents have been urged to take precautions while driving, such as wearing helmets and seatbelts, avoiding speeding, and refraining from using mobile phones while driving.

The stretch between Navale Bridge and Swaminarayan Temple on the Pune to Bengaluru national highway has seen frequent accidents during night hours. This section of the road is hazardous as drivers tend to speed on the steep slope and heavy traffic flow.

Pune city police commissioner Retesh Kumaar said, “We have decided to provide a mobile equipped patrolling van for the 10-km stretch on the Pune-Bengaluru highway specifically during night hours to check speeding vehicles and provide safety and security to commuters. A police chowky will be set up near Katraj tunnel to check vehicles.”

The police official said that help of experts will be taken to minimise accidents at the stretch. “Apart from police presence and checking, commuters will be told about road safety at toll plaza, bridges and food malls,” he said.

The patrolling van would start its operations from 9 pm and continue till 6 am. The mobile team will cover vehicles and check for pedestrians walking along the road during night hours.

Arun Sabnis of Fulora Foundation, a non-profit covering road safety and accidents, said, “Police should step up surveillance and implementation of road safety rules. Accidents at Swami Narayan Temple involved heavy vehicles. These vehicles are generally overloaded and flout traffic norms. Police cannot always blame drivers for flouting rules as there are some reports of police laxity.”

Sabnis has told the Pune city commissioner to offer technical assistance to cops to implement traffic rules at the ground.

According to the data, Dari Pool, Navale Bridge and Bhumkar Chowk in 2022 reported almost 22.46 per cent of accidents as compared to the 227 accidents reported at 23 black spots across the city.