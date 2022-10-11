51 dengue cases in October so far, more cases likely, says PMC

As monsoon activity continues, September reported 121 dengue positive cases 51 positive cases have been reported till October 10.

Officials noted that cases are likely to see a rising trend as rainfall continues in the city. No deaths have been reported so far.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of health department at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that September saw an increase in the cases.“121 dengue positive cases were reported in the city limits in September, the highest this year. This takes the total tally to 450. There were 51 positive cases and 333 suspected cases in the first 10 days of October. As the rainfall in the city is likely to increase, there is a chance that dengue cases will also see a rise this month,” said Dr Wavare.

He added that in October PMC had issued 163 notices to housing societies and commercial spaces where mosquito breeding grounds were found.

“PMC so far has issued 2,741 notices to mosquito breeding sites and collected a fine of ₹197,550. In October, the civic body collected ₹12,000 in fines,” said Dr Wavare.

“No death has been reported due to dengue this year. Housing societies and commercial spaces should be cleaned thoroughly especially between these intense rainfall spells as water gets accumulated, making it a perfect breeding spot,” added Dr Wavare