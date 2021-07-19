51-year-old man arrested for molesting teenage stepdaughter in Pune

PUNE: A 51-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday for repeatedly molesting his minor stepdaughter in their house, according to the complainant.

The teenager told the police that since 2016, the man has been physically abusing her, touching her inappropriately and using sexual language while conversing with her.

According to the police, the girl is a Class 10 student and her stepfather works as a content writer. The man has been remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

“The girl lived alone with him. Her mother had passed away in 2016 due to multiple conditions, including diabetes and blood pressure. On Sunday, when the sexual abuse happened again, she ran to a friendly bakery worker whom she called ‘uncle’ and told him everything. He called social workers and then the police,” said police sub-inspector SG Goday who is investigating the case.

The girl had also allegedly sustained injuries on her head when the man hit her over an argument about household chores, according to the complaint. The man also beat her up for resisting physical abuse, according to the girl.

A case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 7, 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), 2012 was registered against the man at Wakad police station.