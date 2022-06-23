54 junior colleges in Pune served notice for not completing verification process

Pune: The deputy director of education, Pune, on Wednesday issued notices to 54 junior colleges from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad division for not completing verification process for Class 11 online centralised admission process.

As per the information given by the education department, eligible junior colleges were instructed to submit details about number of seats and other information, to be later verified and officially listed for centralised admission procedure. However, despite several reminders, 54 junior colleges failed to complete the verification procedure.

Some of the junior colleges that have been issued notice include MIT Junior College, Kothrud; Sardar Dastur College, Camp; Cambridge International School and Junior college, Chinchwad.

“If admissions do not happen in these colleges for this academic year, the education department will not be held responsible. And they will not be allowed to carry out offline admissions,” said Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune.