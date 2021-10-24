55-60 flights at Pune’s Lohegaon airport after reopening on October 30; no night flights yet

PUNE A total of 55-60 flights are expected to be operational at the Pune’s Lohegaon international airport, when the airport resumes its day operations on October 30.

Night services will not resume till the first week of December.

“The fare hikes depend on demand and supply, not necessary on the festive season. If Lohegaon airport sees more demand for specific destinations then air fares may go up. During the winter season, the footfall at the airport is expected to go up,” said an official from an airline on the request of anonymity.

A majority of airline websites are not showing any fare hikes till November 1.

Sanjay Paranjape, who booked an Indigo flight from Pune-Delhi for November 1, said “The round trip cost around Rs11,000 which is a normal rate.Since the past few years I have not seen major fare hike during the festive season.”

“The preparation is on track and the airport will start its day operations from October 30. The resurfacing work of is going on in full swing and night operations will remain shut,” said an official from the Lohrgaon airport.

After 2008, this is the first time the airport has been closed for 14 days.

“In 2008, we had welcomed passengers with roses on day 1. It was appreciated by all,” said Dhairyashil Vandekar, who was station manager, Air India, Pune, at the time.

The airport official added, “Nothing has been planned. The situation of 2008 was completely different. We need to take care of Covid norms before planning any event at the airport.”

Sandhya Gurav, who is planning to book an AirAsia flight, said, “No hike has been observed in ticket rates for Chennai for the November 10 flight.”

“Airport authorities should have made some made some facilities for night flights. It’s been a long time. We have to travel to Mumbai as night travelling suits business trips,” said Manisha Kudale, a business woman from Pune.