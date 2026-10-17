Neha Sharma issues stern warning against using her face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without her consent
Neha Sharma said that using her face in this manner to misrepresent or malign her reputation is completely unacceptable.
Misuse of artificial intelligence has raised concerns for people across the world, especially celebrities, with cases of deepfakes, manipulated videos, and other forms of identity misuse through such technology. There has been an increasing number of actors filing lawsuits over such misuse of their identities. The latest addition to that list is actor Neha Sharma, who has taken a stand against it and warned those who are creating AI-generated content using her face and likeness.
Neha's statement
Taking to X on Saturday, Neha wrote, “Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY.”
‘I will take legal action’
She added, "Take down all such content already posted and refrain from creating, editing, or circulating any further AI-generated videos or images using my identity. Using my face in this manner to misrepresent me or malign my reputation is completely unacceptable.
I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS."
Noting that she will have to take the course of legal action, Neha concluded, "Consider this a formal warning: I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT. No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability.
TAKE IT DOWN NOW. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED."
Celebrities protecting their identity
Neha is among several Indian celebrities who have spoken about deepfakes. In recent times, several actors have approached courts to protect their identity, image, and personality rights from AI-generated misuse. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Suniel Shetty, and several other stars approached the courts over the unauthorised use of their images and voices, amid growing concerns about AI-driven identity theft.
One of the biggest turning points in India's deepfake debate came after Rashmika Mandanna reacted to a manipulated video that went viral online. Stating that she was “extremely scarred,” she urged people and authorities to take the issue seriously and called for urgent action from society.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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