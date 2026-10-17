Neha Sharma issues stern warning against using her face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without her consent

Taking to X on Saturday, Neha wrote, “Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY.”

Misuse of artificial intelligence has raised concerns for people across the world, especially celebrities, with cases of deepfakes, manipulated videos, and other forms of identity misuse through such technology. There has been an increasing number of actors filing lawsuits over such misuse of their identities. The latest addition to that list is actor Neha Sharma , who has taken a stand against it and warned those who are creating AI-generated content using her face and likeness.

‘I will take legal action’ She added, "Take down all such content already posted and refrain from creating, editing, or circulating any further AI-generated videos or images using my identity. Using my face in this manner to misrepresent me or malign my reputation is completely unacceptable.

I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS."

Noting that she will have to take the course of legal action, Neha concluded, "Consider this a formal warning: I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT. No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability.

TAKE IT DOWN NOW. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED."