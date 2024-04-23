5-km long queue of vehicles on NH-4 as tanker carrying alcohol overturns

A tanker carrying alcohol overturned on the Bangalore-Mumbai expressway, causing a massive traffic jam, early Tuesday morning, near Khed Shivapur toll plaza. As the Alcohol was spread on the road surface, police had to cordon off the stretch where the accident happened to avoid further mishaps. Fire Brigade officials informed that considering the inflammable nature of the alcohol, they deployed necessary fire tenders at the spot to avoid further mishaps. (HT PHOTO)

However, many commuters complained that they were stuck in traffic for more than 2 hours due to over 5 km long queue of vehicles. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

“Stuck at Khed Shivapur for over 2 hours now. What fun :),” said Nikhil Chitale, an industrialist from Pune.

According to the fire brigade, a tanker of Rajaram Bapu Sugar Factory from Sangli, which was going towards Vasai-Virar, overturned around 3:30 am. As soon as the Fire Brigade received a distress call, a team of Nanded City PMRDA fire brigade along with police immediately rushed to the spot.

“I received a distress call at around 3:44 am that a tanker had overturned in a road mishap near Khed Shivapur and disrupted traffic. Immediately our vehicles rushed to the spot and started clearing work,” said Vijay Mahajan, a fireman with the PMRDA fire brigade.

According to Mahajan, initially, the tanker might have collided with the road divider and then overturned. He said four cranes were deployed to clear the road. The tanker driver and his associates sustained minor injuries and they were shifted to the nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

“Nobody was hurt in the incident. The driver of the tanker was injured but he is out of danger. But the incident caused a major traffic jam on the Pune – Satara Road,” said Mahajan.