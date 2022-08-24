Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5-year-old boy attacked by two stray dogs in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Published on Aug 24, 2022 11:52 PM IST

The victim, Aarav Shrivastav, was taken to a private hospital by his parents and neighbours and his condition is stated to be stable

Stray dogs outside Empire Square housing society in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A five-year-old boy playing at the Empire Square housing society in Pimpri-Chinchwad city was attacked by two stray dogs on Tuesday. The boy suffered bites on four places.

The victim, Aarav Shrivastav, was taken to a private hospital by his parents and neighbours and his condition is stated to be stable.

According to the police, around 1:30 pm, Aarav accompanied by his grandmother was playing near the housing society’s club house when he was attacked by the two strays. The dogs bit on his head, ear, and hand.

“Despite repeated complaints, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) never bothered to catch strays from this area,” said Anjali Srivastav, mother of the victim.

Some Empire Square housing society members alleged that many residents feed the strays.

Suresh Bhosale, a resident of Empire Square, said, “A dog bite incident took place a few months ago and we have not yet learned a lesson.”

A PCMC official on condition of anonymity admitted that strays have increased in the city and the civic body should carry out extensive sterilisation programme.

As per the Supreme Court’s order, it is mandatory on all state governments to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme rules that require stray dogs to be spayed or neutered. PCMC officials said they conduct sterilisation of around 25 stray dogs per day.

