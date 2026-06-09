60% land acquired for Purandar airport project

More than 60 per cent of the nearly 3,000 acres of land has been acquired for the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport at Purandar as farmers have submitted consent affidavits for 1,837 acres. The Pune district administration has already disbursed around ₹900 crore in compensation to landowners and June 10 is the final date for farmers to submit consent affidavits for the acquisition process, officials said. The land acquisition process began on May 7 across seven villages in Purandar taluka, where a total of 1,216 hectares (around 3,000 acres) has been earmarked for the airport project. (HT FILE)

The land acquisition process began on May 7 across seven villages in Purandar taluka, where a total of 1,216 hectares (around 3,000 acres) has been earmarked for the airport project.

Jitendra Dudi, Pune district collector, said, “The response from farmers has been encouraging, with consent affidavits received for 1,837 acres within a month of starting the acquisition process. More than 60 per cent of the land required for the airport has effectively been secured, and around ₹900 crore has already been disbursed directly to farmers.”

“With June 10 being the final date for submitting consent affidavits, we expect additional landowners to come forward in the coming days. The administration is committed to completing the process transparently and resolving compensation-related issues through dialogue so that farmers receive their dues promptly,” he said.

During the initial land survey, nearly 96 per cent of farmers had expressed their willingness to part with their land for the airport. Following this, the state government fixed compensation at ₹1.61 crore per acre. The compensation package has been a key factor in encouraging participation, according to the district administration.

To fund the acquisition process, which is expected to require nearly ₹6,000 crore, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) secured financial assistance through a Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) loan. The first instalment of ₹500 crore was transferred to the district administration, enabling compensation payments to begin. Since the start of the acquisition process, around ₹900 crore has been directly credited into farmers’ bank accounts.