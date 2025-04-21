60 penalised for illegally connecting electric motors to water supply lines

The water supply department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken stern action against 60 individuals for illegally connecting electric motors or water pumps directly to municipal water supply lines. Action has been taken as per rule number 15 of the PCMC regulations, following the directives of additional commissioner Pradeep Jambhale-Patil. Flying squads have been appointed to identify and penalise violators across Pimpri-Chinchwad. Such illegal connections result in low pressure in elevated areas causing inconvenience to other residents, civic officials said. Such illegal connections result in low pressure in elevated areas causing inconvenience to other residents, civic officials said. (HT)

Action has been taken in several areas including Chinchwad, Balwant Nagar, Shiva Nagari, Sairaj Colony (under B regional office), Amrutvel Colony in Rahatani (under G regional office), Bhaveshwari and Shri Kunj Colonies in More Vasti (under F regional office), as well as in Ganesh Nagar, Rajaram Nagar, Samta Nagar, Pawana Nagar, Gulab Nagar, Pawar Vasti (SMS Colony) and Nav Bharat Nagar in the Sangvi and Dapodi areas.

In Chinchwad, 21 electric pump sets that were illegally connected in Balwant Nagar, Shiva Nagari, and Sairaj Colony were seized by the water supply department in coordination with the B regional office. The action was led by assistant engineer Pravin Dhumal and junior engineers Rishikesh Gengje, Raghunath Shemale, Tushar Sawase, Sadhana Thombre, and Madan Fund.

In Amrutvel Colony under G regional office, 11 pumps were seized and one illegal one-inch water connection was shut down. The operation was carried out by a team led by junior engineer Samiksha Malpure. In Bhaveshwari and Shri Kunj Colonies in More Vasti, 10 illegally connected pumps were confiscated by the team under junior engineers Sachin Lone and Om Ingole.

Similarly, as many as 18 illegal electric pumps were seized from Ganesh Nagar, Rajaram Nagar, Samta Nagar and Pawana Nagar and the Dapodi areas including Gulab Nagar, Pawar Vasti (SMS Colony) and Nav Bharat Nagar. This operation was carried out by a team led by assistant engineer Chandrakant More; junior engineers Sagar Patil, Sandeep Dheple, Sonali Khemnar; and engineering assistants Pratiksha Badiye and Ajay Makhare.

Jambhale-Patil said, “Residents are urged to use water responsibly, especially during summer. The water supply department has started taking strict action against those illegally connecting electric pumps to water supply lines. Citizens must avoid such unauthorised actions or be prepared to face penalties.”

Ajay Suryavanshi, joint city engineer, water supply department, PCMC, said, “Despite the summer demand, PCMC is committed to supplying sufficient water to all areas. However, illegal motor connections are disrupting fair water distribution. The water supply department will continue penalising those found violating the rules.”

The crackdown comes as part of the civic body’s efforts to ensure smooth and fair water supply across the city, especially during the summer season when water demand surges significantly. It has been observed that illegally connecting electric motors or water pumps directly to municipal water supply lines results in low pressure in elevated areas, causing inconvenience to many residents. According to rule number 15 of the civic regulations, connecting electric pumps directly to municipal water lines is strictly prohibited and liable to penalty, officials said Sunday.