60-year-old killed in hit and run in Sahakarnagar

An unidentified two-wheeler rider was booked for causing the death of a 60-year-old man in Sahakarnagar, Pune on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
An unidentified two-wheeler rider was booked for causing the death of a 60-year-old man in Sahakarnagar, Pune on Sunday. The incident happened at 9am on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Appaji Kondiba Jangavli (60), a resident of Gawaliwada Sarang society in Sahakarnagar, Pune.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by his son Gotiram Jabgavli (33) who drives an auto-rickshaw for a living.

The father-son duo was walking towards the parked auto of the complainant on the road in front of Shinde high school when a speeding two-wheeler ran over the elderly man and fled the spot.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Dattawadi police station. Police sub-inspector R Pawar of Dattawadi police station is investigating the case.

