Cities / Pune News
pune news

60-year-old pillion rider killed by speeding dumper

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 08:23 PM IST
A 60-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler was killed after a truck hit their vehicle from behind in Hinjewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday morning. The driver of the truck was arrested by the police.

The deceased woman was identified as Lakshmi Vitthal Shinde (60), a resident of Kasarsai area of Mulshi, Pune, according to the police.

The arrested driver was identified as Avinash Yadav (28) who was driving the truck and lives a few meters from the spot where the accident happened. Yadav fled from the spot and was arrested later by the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Akash Shahji Shinde (25), a resident of Kasarsai area of Mulshi who was riding the two-wheeler.

The two were riding an Activa registered in Chinchwad in the name of the rider’s maternal uncle.

The dumper truck came speeding from behind the two-wheeler and hit them when they were in front of Vinod Corner in Hinjewadi around 9:30am on Friday.

The rider sustained injuries on his arm and leg while the woman could not survive the collision even though she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with sEctions 184, 119/177, 132(1)(c) of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station against Yadav.

