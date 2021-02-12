61% vaccinated in Pune district, zero AEFI incidents reported

Pune: On Friday, over 61% of target beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported the highest vaccination percentage with 75 of the target beneficiaries vaccinated against the virus. Pune rural saw 48% beneficiaries vaccinated while PCMC reported the least with 59% beneficiaries. The district reported zero adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) incidents reported on Friday.

PMC reported that 1,798 beneficiaries of the target 2,400 beneficiaries were vaccinated, including 144 frontline workers (FLW). PCMC reported 882 beneficiaries were vaccinated of the target 1,500, including 429 FLWs were vaccinated. Pune rural reported that 1,103 beneficiaries were vaccinated, including 541 FLWs of the 2,300 target beneficiaries.

A total of 59,621 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the district till date, of which 55,001 are health care workers and 4,620 are frontline workers.