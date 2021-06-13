Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
64-year-old arrested for sexual harassment of minor girl

A 64-year-old man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for sexual harassment of a minor girl in a residential society in Hinjewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 08:42 PM IST
The arrested man was identified as Anantrao Kisanrao Shinde (64), a resident of a society in Hinjewadi Phase 3. The incident happened around 7:20pm on June 8, according to the police. The man was produced in a local court on Sunday.

The complainant child, who is also a resident of the same residential complex and had gone to the common garden to play with her younger brother. The man and the girl were sitting on the same park bench when the senior citizen allegedly held the girl’s arm and pulled her, according to the complaint.

The girl tried to get up to wrestle her arm free, but the man allegedly pulled her down on the bench and then touched her back and chest, according to the complaint.

Police sub inspector Mahadev Yelmar of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty) and 354(a) (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) of Hinjewadi police station.

