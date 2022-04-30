Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
68-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Kondhwa

Updated on Apr 30, 2022 08:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 68-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed in a head-on collision with a tanker truck in Kondhwa on Friday afternoon. The tanker driver fled the spot without stopping to help him.

The deceased man was identified as Rajendra Chandrakant Jadhav, 68, a resident of Vidyaniketan-Handewadi road in Kanade nagar area of Undri.

The incident happened on the road in front of Clover Highland in the NIBM Road area of Kondhwa around noon on Friday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s son, Amol Jadhav, 43, a resident of Undri.

A case under Sections 279, 338, 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177, 184, and 134(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Kondhwa police station.

