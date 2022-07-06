6-year-old dies in Pune after grinder machine falls on his head

In a fatal accident, a six-year-old boy died after a grinder machine fell on his head at a workshop.

The incident took place on Tuesday at a steel and furniture workshop located in Pimple Gurav at around 1.00 pm, said officials

According to the complaint, the minor accompanied his mother to a washing centre in order to get their vehicle washed. After dropping the vehicle, they were waiting at the workshop. While playing, the minor suddenly pulled the grinder machine, which fell on his head. He was rushed to a hospital in Aundh, but was declared dead.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, senior police inspector of Sanghvi police station Sunil Tonpe said, “We have not taken any statement of family members, once they register the FIR we will take further steps.’’

Prime facie it is observed that the grinder machine was not locked, Tonpe added.

Post mortem reports revealed that the death was caused due to a head injury into central hemorrhage with minor brain injury to frontal and parintal lobe. Senior police Inspector Tonpe is investigating the case further.

