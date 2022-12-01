7 Injured in accident near Navale Bridge

Despite the police and district administration swinging into action to take the necessary corrective measures, yet another accident was reported near Navale bridge on Wednesday morning. Seven people were injured in the mishap and no casualties were reported, said Police. As per police information, in the wee hours of Wednesday, a tempo collided with a truck where seven people were injured. According to cops, the injured were rushed to the Sassoon hospital for further treatment and were later discharged.

After back-to-back accidents, the stretch from Navale Bridge to Swami Narayan Temple has come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

According to Shailesh Sankhe, senior police inspector, “our preliminary investigation revealed that a pick-up tempo rammed a truck due to a slippery road.”

“However, we are investigating the case, and once that is completed, the exact cause of the accident will be revealed,” he said.

A truck rammed 48 vehicles near Navale Bridge on November 20, injuring approximately 12 passengers. A tanker collided with three other vehicles on November 26. However, no casualties were reported in these accidents.

Following the series of mishaps, the district administration, police officers, and NHAI officials convened a detailed meeting to determine long-term and short-term solutions. Following the meeting, civic and law enforcement officials were dispatched to remove illegal encroachments along the stretch.