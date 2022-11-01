7 warkaris killed, 8 injured as vehicle hits group in Solapur

Pune: Seven warkaris were killed while eight others sustained injuries after a car rammed into a group (dindi) near Junoni village in Sangola tehsil of Solapur district on Monday evening.

The warkaris were on their way to Pandharpur from Kolhapur.

According to the police, the devotees were part of Kartiki wari (pilgrimage). As the palkhi (palanquin) was passing through Junoni village in Sangola tehsil, a speeding car hit the devotees after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“A total of 15 devotees were brought to the hospital, of which seven were dead. Eight others sustained critical injuries like rib and leg fracture,” said police officials.

According to the police, two persons in the car were detained.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief about the tragedy and announced ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of each of the deceased.

