70th Sawai Gandharva Festival concludes on a high note 

The 70th edition of Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, a four-day celebration of classical music and dance, concluded on a high note at the Maharashtriya Mandal’s Kridasankul in Mukundnagar on Sunday. Organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, the festival witnessed performances by legendary artists and emerging talents, captivating audiences with their virtuosity. Earlier in the day, Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar enthralled audiences with his mastery of Hindustani classical music. (HT PHOTO)

Renowned Bharatnatyam artist Shobhana set the tone for the final day with a spellbinding performance. Her repertoire included acts such as Mangalacharan, Samudramanthan, Gangavataran, and Kalahantarita from Ashta Nayika. Her graceful movements and storytelling prowess brought these classical tales to life, earning resounding applause.

Earlier in the day, Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar enthralled audiences with his mastery of Hindustani classical music. Opening with Raag Ahir Bhairav, Abhyankar delivered soulful renditions of “Rasiya mhara” and “Sawan ki Zarane Lage Hai...” His concluding abhang, “Dhyan lagale Ramache...,” was a moving tribute to Marathi saint-poet Samarth Ramdas Swami.

The festival concluded with disciples of the eminent Dr Prabha Atre—Atindra Sarvadikar, Chetana Pathak, Ashwini Modak, and Arati Thakur-Kundalkar—paying homage to their guru with a poignant performance. Their rendition showcased the depth of Hindustani classical tradition and its evolving legacy.

Classical vocalist Milind Chittal delivered an unforgettable performance, beginning with Raag Madhuwanti. His soulful vilambit and drut bandishes, including “So Balama More...” and “Tuhi Bada Garibnavajh...,” resonated deeply with the audience. Accompanied by Bharat Kamat on tabla and Avinash Dighe on harmonium, Chittal concluded with the devotional bhajan “Gopala meri karuna...,” leaving the listeners spellbound.

Adnan Sami’s debut

Versatile musician and composer Adnan Sami made his debut at the festival, expressing his gratitude to be part of the prestigious event. Sharing personal anecdotes about Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Sami delivered a heartfelt tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain. His performance, which began with Raag Yaman, transitioned into Roopak Taal and concluded with the evocative Raag Bageshree. Accompanied by tabla maestro Pt. Anindo Chatterjee, Sami’s performance was a blend of innovation and tradition.

A mesmerising flute-violin jugalbandi by Shashank Subramanyam and R. Kumaresh brought a unique Carnatic touch to the festival. Their intricate exploration of Raga Simhendra Madhyamam and Raag Bilawal showcased their technical brilliance and artistic synergy. They were accompanied by Pt. Ramdas Palsule on tabla and Parupalli Phalgun on mrudangam.