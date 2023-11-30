72 people penalised in 3 days for burning trash in open

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified action against people who burn waste in the open as part of its action plans to control air pollution in the city.

Following reports of small garbage piles set ablaze at various locations, the civic body has launched intensive patrolling on the instruction of the additional commissioner. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body has penalised 72 residents from Vadgaonsheri, Kothrud, Hadapsar, Vishrantwadi, Sinhagad Road, Katraj and Ahmednagar Road areas for burning garbage in the last three days.

In November, PMC penalised 154 people for garbage burning and collected a fine of ₹88,000 so far. At least 72 were fined in the last three days (November 28 to November 30).

As per the solid waste management department officials, riverbeds, open grounds, open places under flyovers, ghats, roadsides especially in suburban areas are common places where people prefer to burn garbage early morning, evening and late night.

The central and state governments have enacted regulations to address the mounting pollution crisis, which is implemented through the PMC’s solid waste management department. Stringent actions are taken against those dumping waste in the open and burning waste as per the court order to prohibit garbage burning.

At the review meeting with solid waste management department officials on Tuesday, additional commissioner Kunal Khemnar found that insufficient action has been taken against waste burners. Hence, he issued an order to intensify the drive.

Sandeep Kadam, head, solid waste management department, PMC, said, “We are taking regular action on waste burners. However, based on the air pollution issue, we have intensified patrolling and deputed a team to penalise violators. Residents are requested to alert our department or sanitary inspectors if they find anyone burning garbage in the open.”

