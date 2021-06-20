73 booked after raids on gambling den in Haveli

The Pune police booked 73 people after two raids were conducted by two separate units of the crime branch in Haveli taluka on Friday night - one in Uruli Kanchan and the other in Uruli Devachi.

The Social Security Cell (SSC) of the Pune city crime branch booked 60 people who were found in a gambling den during a night raid conducted on Friday in Uruli Kanchan area.

The police identified the organisers of the gambling den as Anil Jaysingh Kanchan (42), Sanjay Nivrutti Badekar (53), Atul alias Appa Bapusaheb Kanchan (43), and Yogesh alias Bala Sopan Kanchan (40) all resident of Uruli Kanchan area. Along with these men, the police found 15 servers, 34 players and 7 people waiting for their turn in the den, according to a statement by crime branch.

The officials of SSC seized ₹1, 44,810 in cash, gambling equipment worth ₹1, 80,000 and other valuables collectively worth ₹3, 24,810, according to the police.

A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Lonikalbhor police station against the 60 people.

Another gambling rain on same night

The officials of Unit 6 of crime branch also busted a gambling den in Uruli Devachi area on the same night that the Social Security Cell busted the one in nearby Uruli Kanchan area.

In this raid, 13 people were booked and cash worth ₹92,000 and vehicles worth close to ₹9 lakh were seized.

A case under Sections 12(a) of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Lonikalbhor police station.