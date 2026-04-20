7,394 vehicles opt for BH series in Pune

The Bharat (BH) registration series, which allows seamless movement of vehicles across India without the need for re-registration in different states, is witnessing a surge in demand in Pune, said officials.

The BH series number plate follows a specific format, consisting of the last two digits of the year of registration, followed by ‘BH’, a four-digit number, and an alphabet from A to Z. (HT)

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According to data from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, a total of 7,394 vehicles were registered under the BH series in the financial year 2025–26, marking a significant rise compared to 3,955 registrations in 2024–25. Of these, 4,637 were cars while 2,757 were two-wheelers.

The BH series was introduced in 2021 by the ministry of road transport and highways to simplify vehicle ownership for individuals who frequently relocate across states. Under Section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a vehicle must be re-registered if it is used in another state for more than 12 months. However, this requirement does not apply to vehicles registered under the BH series, offering significant convenience to owners.

Pune, being home to several central and state government offices, defence establishments, and multinational companies, has a large number of transferable employees who benefit from this system. This has contributed to the increasing preference for BH registration among eligible vehicle owners in the city, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “Under the BH series, vehicle tax is paid for a period of two years at a time, which is different from the conventional system of long-term tax payment. While this offers flexibility, it also requires vehicle owners to be disciplined about timely payments.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “Under the BH series, vehicle tax is paid for a period of two years at a time, which is different from the conventional system of long-term tax payment. While this offers flexibility, it also requires vehicle owners to be disciplined about timely payments.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “If the tax is not paid within the due date, a penalty of ₹100 per day is levied after a grace period of seven days. In cases where the tax remains unpaid for an entire year, the penalty amount can escalate up to ₹36,000. We urge all vehicle owners registered under the BH series to ensure timely renewal of their tax to avoid penalties and legal complications. The system is designed to provide ease of mobility, but compliance with payment timelines is essential for its smooth functioning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If the tax is not paid within the due date, a penalty of ₹100 per day is levied after a grace period of seven days. In cases where the tax remains unpaid for an entire year, the penalty amount can escalate up to ₹36,000. We urge all vehicle owners registered under the BH series to ensure timely renewal of their tax to avoid penalties and legal complications. The system is designed to provide ease of mobility, but compliance with payment timelines is essential for its smooth functioning.” {{/usCountry}}

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The BH series number plate follows a specific format, consisting of the last two digits of the year of registration, followed by ‘BH’, a four-digit number, and an alphabet from A to Z. Currently, the scheme is available to central and state government employees, defence personnel, and employees of private companies with offices in four or more states. However, opting for the BH series is not mandatory.

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