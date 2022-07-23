758 notices issued to Pune buildings in July for mosquito breeding spots

The health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued 758 notices in July alone to societies and commercial spaces in and around Pune for mosquito breeding grounds which may lead to an increase in dengue and chikungunya cases in the city. The notices issued are highest this year for July. There are 50 confirmed cases of dengue and no cases of Chikungunya in July in PMC limits in July, health department officials said.

Pune district reported the highest number of dengue cases in the state till June end. According to the Maharashtra State Epidemiology department, the rural parts of Pune district have reported 137 dengue cases while PMC has reported 141 cases till June end, 2022.

With 50 new cases in July alone, the total number of dengue cases in PMC have increased to 193 till July 23.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief said, “We have issued notices to 758 societies and commercial spaces and collected a fine of ₹36,400 till July 23. The fine in July has been the highest so far. PMC has issued notification to the public to check stagnant water around residential as well as commercial complexes and check for breeding grounds.”

Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state epidemiology officer, said that meetings have been arranged by the department to spread awareness about the breeding spots of mosquitoes.

“We have drafted two separate action plans for urban as well as rural areas as the challenges in both areas are very different. We have identified the hotspots for the spread of dengue from our last three-year survey. We have started fumigation of these breeding spots just ahead of the monsoon. We are monitoring cases of fever at hospitals to keep a check on suspected cases. We have also organised meetings with local authorities to ensure the spread of awareness regarding the issue,” said Dr Jagtap.

He said that citizens should keep a check inside their houses and in the vicinity where there is stagnant water. “Waste management should be carried out properly as mosquitoes can breed where water is stagnant,” he said.

