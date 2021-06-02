79-year-old duped of 1 lakh in online fraud

A 79-year-old man from Warje Malwadi was duped of ₹1 lakh in a credit card fraud after the accused acquired his credentials while trying to track a courier the complainant had sent. A case in the matter was registered at Warje Malwadi police station on Tuesday.

The complainant had sent some documents through a courier service to Nashik and was trying to track the package. He called the courier service phone number, but his call went unanswered on February 22 around 12 noon.

However, he received an SMS from a mobile number asking if he could be called back later on. The accused then called the 79-year-old man and asked him to install an application on his mobile phone in order to track the package.

However, the application that the accused had made the complainant install was a screen sharing platform, according to the police.

The accused person got access to the senior citizen’s phone screen and made him use his credit card to make a payment of ₹5 in order to read his confidential card credentials like CVV. Using the information that the caller had gathered unknown to the 79-year-old man, he used the credit card for online transactions worth ₹1 lakh, according to the police.

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Warje police station. Police inspector (crime) Amrut Marathe of Warje police station is investigating the case.