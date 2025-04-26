7th National Conference of RSVP at Deccan College from April 26-28

A three-day national conference will be organised at Deccan College, Post Graduate and Research Institute (Deemed University), Pune, in collaboration with Rashtriya Samaj Vigyan Parishad. The conference will commence from April 26 to April 28, said officials. The main theme of the conference is ‘Social Sciences in Indian Perspective’. In the context of this main topic, more than two hundred research scholars and students from various parts of the country are going to present their research papers. (HT FILE)

“The main theme of the conference is ‘Social Sciences in Indian Perspective’. In the context of this main topic, more than two hundred research scholars and students from various parts of the country are going to present their research papers. These research papers cover diverse aspects of the social sciences and humanities,” said Prof. Prasad Joshi, vice-chancellor of Deccan College (Deemed University) and the local convenor of the conference.

The chief guest for the inaugural ceremony will be Chandrakant Patil, minister of higher education and technology, Maharashtra.

Other dignitaries will include office bearers of the Rashtriya Samaj Vigyan Parishad as well as Prof PVK Bhatt, vice-chancellor, Central University of Odisha, Koraput and retired Professor Rajkumar Bhatia, department of economics, University of Delhi.

“The three-day sessions will cover the discussion on topics such as culture, history, sociology, linguistics, archaeology, political science, economics, ethics, literature, anthropology, philosophy etc,” said Prof Joshi.