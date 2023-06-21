Home / Cities / Pune News / 7-year-old girl gets strangled playing with towel

7-year-old girl gets strangled playing with towel

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 21, 2023 12:42 AM IST

A seven-year-old girl dies after accidentally getting strangled in a towel that she was playing with at her grandparents’ house in Katraj, said police officials

Pune: A seven-year-old girl dies after accidentally getting strangled in a towel that she was playing with at her grandparents’ house in Katraj, said police officials.

The deceased has been identified as Aditi Dattatraya Kulkarni and the incident took place on Saturday evening when she was at the house with grandmother.

Vijay Kumbhar, senior inspector, Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said, “While playing near the staircase, the girl got strangled in the towel hanging on a rope. Her grandparent raised an alarm when she realised that the girl was in trouble and neighbours rushed her to a hospital. Doctors declared her brought dead.”

The police official said that as per initial probe the minor had tied a rope and took a towel from grandmother to play with it at around 3 pm.

According to the police, the victim’s father works as a security guard and mother is a private firm staffer. The couple used to daily pick and drop their daughter at her grandparents’ place.

The police have filed an accidental death case report.

pune
