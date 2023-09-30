800-bed hospital to come up in Katraj

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Pune Vaidyakiya Seva va Sanshodhan Kendra will set up an 800-bed multi-specialty hospital in Katraj.

The hospital will be named Balasaheb Deoras Hospital and will be completed in a phased manner. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The groundbreaking ceremony of the hospital was held on Friday in the presence of health minister Tanaji Sawanat.

The hospital will be named Balasaheb Deoras Hospital and will be completed in a phased manner.

The hospital is named after Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras popularly known as Balasaheb Deoras who served as the third Sarsanghchalak of RSS.

The hospital will complete its first phase in September 2025 which is the centenary year of RSS.

Sawant donated ₹21 lakh for the development of the hospital.

“All help and assistance required to set up the hospital will be provided by the public health department,” he said.

Sawant also assured to facilitate availability of medical equipment and instruments required at regular intervals during the development work of the hospital.

“The hospital is set up with an aim to provide quality care and treatment to the public at affordable rates. The hospital will be completed in two phases,” said, Shirish Deshpande, head, Balasaheb Deoras Polyclinic.

