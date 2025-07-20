8,271 students confirm admissions in ITI CAP round 2

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) has released the second merit list for ITI admissions, releasing the names of 49,346 students. Only 8,271 students confirmed their seats in this round, with 6,449 in government ITIs and 1,822 in private ITIs, resulting in admission rates of 15.33% and 25%, respectively. With both rounds combined, a total of 50,530 students have taken admission so far. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The admission process for the second round commenced from July 18 and will continue until July 22, said officials

In the first CAP round held between July 8 and 12, 82,833 seats were allotted across government and private ITIs. Out of these, 42,295 students confirmed admissions. Among them, 31,827 students were admitted to government ITIs, while 10,468 students secured seats in private ITIs. The admission rate for government institutes stood at 47.73%, whereas private ITIs recorded a higher admission rate of 64.81%.

With both rounds combined, a total of 50,530 students have taken admission so far. The overall intake capacity across government and private ITIs in the state for 2025 stands at 1,47,432 seats. Of these, 1,35,125 seats are offered through the CAP system, while 10,743 are reserved for institute-level admissions, and 1,564 seats fall under the minority quota.

“This year, the ITI admission timetable has been time-consuming. The entire process feels too lengthy and uncertain. Even after completing ITI, there are very few job opportunities available. That’s why I have decided to take admission in a polytechnic diploma course instead. I hope it will offer a better job,” said Sahil Pawar, a student.

Admissions are expected to rise further with two more CAP rounds remaining. CAP Round 3 is scheduled from July 28 to August 1, followed by CAP Round 4 from August 6 to 10, said officials.