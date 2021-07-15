87 schools reopen in rural Pune

Pune: As per the directives by school state department, 84 secondary schools (Class 8-12) in rural Pune started offline class from Thursday.

As per the government resolution (GR) released las week, zones with zero Covid-19 case will be allowed to restart physical classes for Class 8-12 after receiving the consent of parents.

Secondary school restarted in 11 talukas. Indapur taluka leads the charts where 32 schools reopened followed by nine in Velhe; eight in Purandhar, Mulshi; five in Bhor, Daund; six in Khed, four each in Junnar, Maval and Shirur and two in Haveli.

“87 schools restarted in rural Pune of the total 1,256 schools. More schools are going to reopen in the near future. Many respective grampanchayat are still to give permission to restart the school while at many places RT-PCR tests of student and teachers are still going on. At few places result of tests is awaited,” said Sunanda Wakhare, secondary school officer, Zilla Parishad.

An eight-member committee is formed in every village under the sarpanch to monitor the implementation of Covid safety guidelines.

Following all the standard operating procedures is must for all the schools. Rural administration is making sure to keep tap on operation on regular basis.

“We have given permission to reopen schools as per guidelines. More schools are expected to open in next few days,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad.

“We are following Covid norms and only 20 students are allowed per class,” said Suresh Koli, principal of Zilla Parishad school, Pabe, Velhe.