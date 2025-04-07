Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

8-year-old girl with learning difficulty traced by police  

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2025 05:30 AM IST

Responding promptly, the investigation team, along with both beat marshals and the CR mobile unit, launched a coordinated search operation

In a swift operation, the Bibwewadi Police located and reunited an 8-year-old girl with learning difficulty with her family within just two hours of her going missing. 

By analysing CCTV footage from the area, they tracked the direction in which the child had gone. (HT PHOTO)
By analysing CCTV footage from the area, they tracked the direction in which the child had gone. (HT PHOTO)

The girl, identified as Divya Kamalakar Masale, a resident of Shelke Vasti, had been visiting her relatives’ home when she suddenly disappeared around 7 AM on Sunday. Unable to find her despite searching the area, her family members reported the incident to the local police. 

Responding promptly, the investigation team, along with both beat marshals and the CR mobile unit, launched a coordinated search operation. By analysing CCTV footage from the area, they tracked the direction in which the child had gone. During patrolling, officers found her crying and alone at an isolated spot near Yashraj Garden. 

Senior Police Inspector Shankar Salunkhe of Bibwewadi Police Station said, “With the use of technical information, we have reunited the girl with her family within two hours.’’ 

She was safely taken into custody by the police and was soon reunited with her parents. Fortunately, the girl was unharmed. 

The girl’s parents and other community members expressed deep gratitude toward the Bibwewadi Police for their timely and effective response. 

News / Cities / Pune / 8-year-old girl with learning difficulty traced by police  
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On