Man shoots, injures 8-year-old daughter after quarrel with wife in Pune

An eight-year-old daughter of a couple was injured after the father opened fire from a pistol on his wife, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, victim identified as Rajnandini Pandurang (8) has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The father Pandurang Tukaram Ubhe (38) has been arrested. The incident took place at around 8 am at Heramb Society, Pashan on Friday night, said officials

Officials said, Ubhe is a real estate developer and was facing some financial crisis . He came home drunk and started an argument with his wife. Following a heated argument, he pulled out his licensed revolver and pointed out in the direction of his wife. The daughter who was standing at the spot came in between to stop the fight. The angry father in an inebriated condition shot at her on the left side of the chest.

The neighbours reached the spot and rushed her to the hospital. They also alerted the police who arrived at the scene and arrested the accused.

Sinhagad police station incharge Shailesh Sankhe said, “There was a fight between the husband and wife and in the ensuing melee, the daughter received a bullet in her chest. The accused has been arrested and the pistol seized. Further investigation is on.”

