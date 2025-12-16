8-yr-old boy killed in leopard attack in Junnar

An eight-year-old boy was killed in an alleged leopard attack in Pargaon village, located on the border of Junnar and Shirur talukas in Pune district. The sixth incident of human death caused by a big cat in the district in recent months shows growing concern over increasing human–wildlife conflict in the region. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the boy and his sister were sitting on the bund of an agricultural field and drinking water. (FILE)

The minor’s parents hailing from Roha taluka in Raigad district and working as migrant agricultural labourers in onion fields in Pargaon had been residing temporarily for work.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the boy and his sister were sitting on the bund of an agricultural field and drinking water. The leopard reportedly emerged from a nearby sugarcane field and dragged the minor into the standing crop. The child died on the spot due to severe injuries sustained in the attack.

Villagers rushed to the scene after hearing cries for help, but by the time they arrived, the leopard had fled and the child had succumbed to injuries.

Following the incident, forest department officials reached the spot and initiated emergency measures. Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar Forest Division, said, “We have installed 17 cages in and around the area to trap the leopard. Ten camera traps have also been set up, and a thermal drone survey was conducted in the evening to track the animal’s movement.”

Meanwhile, villagers have demanded stronger preventive measures, including regular patrolling, clearing of dense sugarcane fields near habitations, and quicker compensation and support for affected families.

Past cases

Laxmibai Bhoite, 82, died in leopard attack at Inamgaon in Shirur on April 25; a six-year-old boy died of big cat attack in Kumahet, Junnar on September 24 and a five-year-old died in Pimparkhed, Shirur on October 12; Bhagubai Rangnath Jadhav, 70, died in Jambut, Shirur on October 22 and a 13-year-old died in Pimparkhed, Shirur on November 2.