90% of Nisarga Gram Project complete, inauguration next year

The 250-bed hospital under ‘Nisarga Gram Project,’ by the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) at Yewalewadi in Pune is 90 per cent complete, confirmed officials adding the inauguration is due next year.

‘Nisarga Gram project’ spans over 25 acres of land near Kondhwa. Officials noted that the institute will have courses related to naturopathy. The work on the hospital is near completion and the campus will run on Gurukul basis.

Sarbananda Sonowal, cabinet minister of AYUSH, ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) visited the facility on Saturday.

As per officials, the total project cost is over ₹170 crore which was approved by the Central government. The Nisarga Gram Project will have a 250-bed indoor treatment facility along with, yoga, meditation hall, and Gandhi memorial. The project will also ensure that the students from undergraduate, post-graduate, PhD and paramedical courses in yoga, naturopathy discipline and research institute.

The campus will have staff quarters, herbal garden, open amphitheatre, and hostels for boys and girls. The green building project will run on solar power and be a zero-waste zone.

“The proposed doctoral programmes in naturopathy at Nisarga Gram will be the first of its kind and will further strengthen the naturopathy and yoga education in the country. With students, teachers and patients all staying on the same campus, the pedagogy will see elements of the Gurukul model being introduced into medical teaching. Imbibing nature will be integral to learning at Nisarga Gram, and the ambience of the campus will be designed in that perspective,” said K Satya Lakshmi, director, National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune.