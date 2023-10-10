9,000 hsg socs in Pune still without deemed conveyance

PUNE

A conveyance deed, also known as a deemed conveyance, is a legal document that transfers property ownership rights from the builder to the society. (HT PHOTO)

According to the Pune District Housing Federation, approximately 9,000 cooperative housing societies in the city have not completed their deemed conveyance deeds despite the state government making it a simple process.

After a realtor sells the flats to the society’s residents, ownership rights must be transferred to the residential society, and the builder must commence the procedure.

Due to the failure to execute conveyance deeds, the land on which the society is built remains in the name of the builder. The city currently has 19,000 cooperative housing societies, with only 10,000 of them having achieved deemed conveyance.

If the developer refuses to execute the deed, newly formed and registered housing societies can apply to the cooperative department for deemed conveyance four months after the society’s registration.

According to the federation, the conveyance deed process had become cumbersome and despite eight documents being required, the processing time was taking more than one year instead of three months leading to inordinate delay and society management getting fed up with constant follow-ups with various departments like District Deputy Registrar (DDR), Inspector General of Registration (IGR) office and Land Records and Measurement Department.

Pune Co-operative Housing Federation President Suhas Patwardhan said “The co-operative residential housing societies are facing serious issues related to the documentation process taking place at the respective offices which is consuming a lot of time. The office bearers have to run from pillar to post and get tired of the cumbersome and longish process. We have demanded that the entire process be made online so that societies get a hassle-free process. This will in turn increase the rate of society’s app,” he added.

Co-operatives Commissioner Anil Kawade could not be reached for comments despite repeated efforts.

