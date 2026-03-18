920 booked in special RPF drive across Pune division

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway’s Pune Division booked 920 offenders during a special enforcement drive conducted from February 26 to March 15, 2026, to strengthen safety and discipline across railway premises and trains. According to officials, the drive targeted offences such as unauthorised entry, alcohol-related nuisance. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Cases were registered under multiple sections of the Railway Act, including 282 under Section 144, 32 under Section 145, 320 under Section 147, 87 under Section 155, and 199 under Section 162.

According to officials, the drive targeted offences such as unauthorised entry, alcohol-related nuisance, trespassing, and activities disrupting passenger convenience or railway operations.

Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson, Pune railway division, said, “This special enforcement drive reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining safety, security, and discipline across railway premises in the Pune Division. The registration of 920 cases under various sections of the Railway Act sends a strong message that violations will not be tolerated. At the same time, our focus is not only on enforcement but also on awareness, educating passengers about responsible behaviour and compliance with rules.”

RPF personnel conducted intensive checks at stations, platforms, circulating areas, and inside trains across the division. Passengers were also sensitised to safety norms and responsible behaviour.

Officials said such drives will continue regularly to curb illegal activities and enhance passenger safety. Passengers have been urged to follow rules and report suspicious activity to RPF personnel or via official helplines.