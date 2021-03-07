94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan deferred indefinitely
PUNE The 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (All-India Marathi Literary Meet) which was scheduled to be held in Nashik on March 26, 27 and 28 has been deferred indefinitely in the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.
The three-day meet is attended by many noted literary figures, publishers, and book lovers. Speakers come all over from the state.
Kautikrao Thale-Patil, president, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, announced the decision on Sunday after discussion with the concerned authorities.
Thale-Patil also made it clear that when the numbers Covid cases will be under control, the literary meet could be held in Nashik.
“I held discussions with members of Marathi literary organisations such as Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Marathwada Sahitya Parishad, Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh, Chhagan Bhujbal, politician and Kapoor Wasnik, vice-president, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. It has been decided not to hold the literary meet amid a rise in Covid cases,” he said.
He also ruled out the possibility of conducting the event online. “Interaction is important in this event. The organisers feel the event cannot be held online,” he said.
Dr Jayant Narlikar, an eminent astrophysicist and writer, was elected as the president for the 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.
“It is an appropriate decision considering the present pandemic situation. The health and safety of all is now a priority,” said Dr Narlikar.
“When the Covid cases will come under control, the Sammelan will be organised in Nashik and we will plan the event accordingly. We are hopeful that the situation will be normalised soon,” said Jayprakash Jategaonkar, president, Lokhitwadi Mandal.
