950 booked for entering BRT lane in Pimpri-Chinchwad

In a special drive held between February 1 and 14, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police has registered cases against 950 private vehicles for illegally entering in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane and collected ₹6,36,000 in fines, said officials.

Police officials have been taking action from Rakshak Chowk to Pimple Suadagar. In addition the police have also lodged cases against 77 vehicles for wrong side entry and collected ₹68,600. The police have also filed cases against 140 vehicles for tinted glass or use of black film on glass of the vehicle and collected ₹1,49,000 in fines.

As a part of the drive, police also intercepted 1,931 vehicles for pending fines for the violation of various traffic rules and collected ₹13,87,750 pending dues.

Traffic department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police has appealed the residents to follow traffic rules.