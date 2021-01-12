97 samples from 17 districts tested for bird flu in Pune, 18 positive

With the cases of Avian influenza, popularly known as “bird flu” on the rise across India, sample testing for the virus has begun in Pune at the animal husbandry commissionerate.

Earlier, the samples were directly transported to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, however, to reduce the workload in Madhya Pradesh, a test is conducted in Pune.

“With the rise in the number of unusual deaths of birds, we asked the state government to conduct a test in Pune and if a trace is detected it will be sent to Bhopal. This will reduce the workload at Bhopal,” said Sachindra Pratap Singh, state animal husbandry commissioner.

So far, 97 samples from 17 districts of Maharashtra have been brought for testing in Pune. The tests on 78 samples have been completed of which 18 samples are infected with the bird flu virus.

The 17 districts from where a positive sample has been found include Mumbai, Parbhani, Latur, Beed, Thane, Ratnagiri, Akola, Gondia, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Yavatmal, Nanded Satara, Gondia and Ahmednagar.

In Pune, RT-PCR tests are conducted on samples which give results in 48 to 72 hours. The test is conducted to check whether there is a presence of H5 (Hemagglutinin type five) in a sample which confirms the bird flu virus. Once it is confirmed, samples are transported to Bhopal to check the subtype N1 or N8. N stands for Neuraminidase which has nine subtypes.

The traces of H5N1 are highly pathogenic Avian influenza while H5N8 is low pathogenic Avian influenza.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,839 deaths of various birds have been recorded in the state since January 8.

The samples from Mumbai, Ghodbander (Thane district) and Dapoli (for crows and herons) and samples of poultry farm from Muramba, Parbhani have found H5N1 strain while the samples from Beed district have been found positive for the H5N8 strain.

“These areas have been declared as infected areas and all the poultry farms within a one-kilometre radius of the infected poultry farms will be culled. At Murumba, Parbhani approximately 5,500 birds will be culled and another 1,000 birds in Latur will be culled. In Ghodbander, Thane, Dapoli and Beed only surveillance will continue,” said the release from the state Animal Husbandry department.

The department is appealing to people who run poultry farms to compulsorily wear hand gloves and mask.

Box:

“Virus H5N1 is transmitted to humans”

The virus H5N1 type is transmitted to human beings while the H5N8 type is not transmitted to human beings. The virus can spread from chicken or birds while the virus cannot be transmitted from eggs.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra

“Cook food above 70 degrees Celsius”

One needs to make sure that the boiling temperature or cooking temperature is above 70 degrees Celsius and during the cooking process, no part of the meat should be left uncooked, half-cooked or raw. People who have a habit of eating raw meat or eggs should strictly avoid.

Dr Mahendra Dadke, consultant physician, Jupiter hospital