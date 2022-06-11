Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / A BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron case detected in Pune
pune news

A BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron case detected in Pune

The report of genome sequencing by BJ General Medical College (BJGMC) confirmed the presence of the variant.
State health department on Saturday reported that a 37-year-old man in Pune was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 10:49 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune: State health department on Saturday reported that a 37-year-old man in Pune was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron. The report of genome sequencing by BJ General Medical College (BJGMC) confirmed the presence of the variant.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said the sample was processed at Pune-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

“The patient was diagnosed with Covid-19 on June 2 with mild symptoms and was cured at home isolation. The patient, who arrived from England on May 21, has taken both doses of the Covishield vaccine,” said Dr Awate.

Last week, a 31-year-old woman from the city tested positive for the BA.5 sub variant of the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV2 virus. In the last week of May, four patients of BA.4 variants and three patients of BA.5 variants were found in Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP