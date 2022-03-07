A day after Shivaji statue inauguration by PM Modi in Pune, tile from canopy falls

PUNE A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 9.5-feet tall statue of great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarter premises, a tile piece from the structure’s canopy fell on Monday.

While the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said it was a reminder of how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to push forward with inaugurations in a hurry for political gains, the PMC’s building department said the tile piece of the canopy, which is above the statue of the warrior-king, fell after it was hit by a steel structure when tents and curtains were being dismantled.

Shrinivas Kandul, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official said, “While removing the steel structure around the canopy, a small piece fell.”

“The structure is of the best quality. No substandard material was used during the construction of the structure. The certificate of structural stability has also been received from the consultant,” he said.

“The incident is unfortunate. The ruling BJP, just to gain political mileage, is rushing into inaugurations in a hurry. The structure was readied for inauguration within seven days while the curing period is 21 days,” said Pune NCP president Prashant Jagtap.

(With PTI inputs)