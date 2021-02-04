A first in eight months, district’s active Covid cases drop below 10,000

Pune district’s active Covid-19 cases dropped below 10,000 on Wednesday for the first time in eight months.

A total of 9,123 patients were reported to be either undergoing treatment at hospitals or in isolation at homes. With 483 new Covid-19 cases, the district’s total count went to 3.89 lakh cases of which 3.72 lakh have recovered, 8,018 have been declared dead.

This is the lowest count of active cases in the district since June 28, 2020, when Pune recorded 9,448 active cases.

Six deaths were reported on Wednesday in Pune district. Of these, one death was reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and five were reported in Pune rural and no deaths were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 199,098 Covid cases and 4,527 deaths until Wednesday whereas PCMC reported 97,328 cases so far and a total of 1,316 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 93,183 total cases so far and 2,133 deaths.

As per the state health department, 7,030 patients were discharged on Wednesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 1,943,335 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 95.58 per cent.

Across Maharashtra, 2,992 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Wednesday and 30 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.52 per cent.

The state health department stated out of 14,764,744 laboratory samples, 2,033,266 have been tested positive until Wednesday. That is 13.77 per cent of patients until Wednesday. Currently, 182,181 people are in home quarantine, and 2,093 people are in institutional quarantine.