A unique exhibition of news coverage of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. To showcase how the world remembered Lata didi, Praveen Walimbe, editor of SwarPrathibha will be putting up a unique exhibitiona titled ‘Deshodeshi Panopani - Lata Lata’ of articles covering her demise. This exhibition will be held at Bal Gandharva Kala dalan.
The exhibition, which is open from April 8 to 10, has articles from 133 newspapers from across the country and world on display.
“When Lata didi passed away, I had requested my friends, family and media contacts to collect the local newspapers and send them to me. I was overwhelmed when I saw that her demise was not just covered by Indian newspapers, but also by global papers from countries like the USA, UK, Sudi Arabia, France, Germany among others,” said Walimbe.
This will be a unique tribute and her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar will officiate the opening of this exhibition.
The exhibition is open from 9 am to 8pm.
-
Education department initiates inquiry against Euro School Undri
PUNE The Pune deputy director of education department has started an inquiry regarding the recent manhandling issue with parents at Euro School in Undri . The action was taken as the education department received several complaints from the parents. A detailed report will be submitted to state education department over cancellation of school permission in the next eight days, said officials. We have not received any derecognition notice from the Department of Education.
-
Kanpur Dehat cops slap Goonda Act on harassment victim’s minor brother
KANPUR The Kanpur Dehat police slapped Goonda Act on the minor brother of a 17-year-old girl who consumed poison after months of alleged harassment by a youth in Rajpur town in Kanpur Dehat. After her suicide bid two days ago, the girl is battling for life at the LLR hospital in Kanpur. “He even threatened to lodge a counter-FIR against my daughter and other family members,” she said at the hospital.
-
Prisoners fasting: Behind bars but observing the faith…religiously
A large number of inmates of the Naini Central Jail are fasting during Chaitra Navratri and Ramzan. On the first day of Navratra, over 1,500 prisoners had fasted. At present, 516 prisoners, including women, are observing the nine-day Navratra fast, while 450 prisoners are fasting during the Holy Month of Ramzan. Of these, 516 prisoners are only taking fruits and have dedicated themselves to puja.
-
Vaccination drives in Pune lose pace after restrictions relaxed
PUNE Ever since the state government lifted restrictions and made wearing masks a voluntary act, Pune district saw a gradual decrease in vaccination in the first week of April. Speaking about the gradual decrease in vaccination, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Indian Medical Association's Hospital Board Pune chapter said that the laxity in vaccination should not be encouraged. Dr Patil added that many beneficiaries are not taking the second dose as the cases are not increasing.
-
National Fine Arts Awards: Two Sangam City artists, 18 others to be honoured
The National Academy of Fine Arts, New Delhi, will organise the 62nd National Art Exhibition at the Lalit Kala Akademi art gallery, New Delhi, from April 9. On this occasion, 20 artists – including two from Sangam city – will be honoured with the National Fine Arts Award, art critic and curator Bhupendra Kumar Asthana said. The artwork of Dheeraj Yadav titled 'Untitled 01' in Mixmedia, has been selected for the exhibition.
