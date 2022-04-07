A unique exhibition of news coverage of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. To showcase how the world remembered Lata didi, Praveen Walimbe, editor of SwarPrathibha will be putting up a unique exhibitiona titled ‘Deshodeshi Panopani - Lata Lata’ of articles covering her demise. This exhibition will be held at Bal Gandharva Kala dalan.

The exhibition, which is open from April 8 to 10, has articles from 133 newspapers from across the country and world on display.

“When Lata didi passed away, I had requested my friends, family and media contacts to collect the local newspapers and send them to me. I was overwhelmed when I saw that her demise was not just covered by Indian newspapers, but also by global papers from countries like the USA, UK, Sudi Arabia, France, Germany among others,” said Walimbe.

This will be a unique tribute and her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar will officiate the opening of this exhibition.

The exhibition is open from 9 am to 8pm.