Aaditya appeals to people to take care of Thackerays in Pune rally

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray made an emotional appeal to people to take care of the Thackerays amid attempts to single them out. Speaking in Pune on Tuesday, he repeatedly urged the crowd to support him and Thackeray family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Efforts are being made to single us out. You take care of us. Will you do it for this 32-year-old?” Thackeray said in his 30-minute-long speech.

The Thackeray junior was on western Maharashtra tour on Tuesday when he visited Kolhapur, Patan and Pune. Aaditya said the “traitors” who left the party would be welcome if they wanted to return.

He said that the real Shiv Sainiks are still with the party led by his father Uddhav Thackeray, but added that the doors of Matoshree are going to remain open for those who want to return.

He also took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by his father never snooped on its own MLAs, MPs and other leaders. “My father and (then) chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was unwell. He was recovering when the opportunity was sought to betray him,” he said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uddhav lost his position as chief minister after Shinde and his loyalists rebelled against the MVA alliance. Eknath Shinde, along with 39 other Sena lawmakers, joined hands with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister, while BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.