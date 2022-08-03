Aaditya appeals to people to take care of Thackerays in Pune rally
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray made an emotional appeal to people to take care of the Thackerays amid attempts to single them out. Speaking in Pune on Tuesday, he repeatedly urged the crowd to support him and Thackeray family.
“Efforts are being made to single us out. You take care of us. Will you do it for this 32-year-old?” Thackeray said in his 30-minute-long speech.
The Thackeray junior was on western Maharashtra tour on Tuesday when he visited Kolhapur, Patan and Pune. Aaditya said the “traitors” who left the party would be welcome if they wanted to return.
He said that the real Shiv Sainiks are still with the party led by his father Uddhav Thackeray, but added that the doors of Matoshree are going to remain open for those who want to return.
He also took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by his father never snooped on its own MLAs, MPs and other leaders. “My father and (then) chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was unwell. He was recovering when the opportunity was sought to betray him,” he said
Uddhav lost his position as chief minister after Shinde and his loyalists rebelled against the MVA alliance. Eknath Shinde, along with 39 other Sena lawmakers, joined hands with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister, while BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.
PCB submits proposal to DGDE seeking commercial leasing of Golibar maidan
Faced with the worst financial crisis in its history, the Pune Cantonment Board has decided to monetise its vacant, underutilised land assets to meet its burgeoning revenue deficit of over Rs500 crore. The board administration has submitted a proposal for the asset monetisation of Golibar maidan, seeking its lease for a period of 30 years.
Mann announces ₹40 lakh cash prize for CWG medal winner Harjinder Kaur
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a cash prize of ₹40 lakh for weightlifter Harjinder Kaur who bagged a bronze medal in the 71kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In a statement, Mann, while congratulating Harjinder Kaur, said that the budding player from Mehas village near Nabha has made the country proud.
Seven GNDU student bodies unite to press for demands
As many as seven student organisations at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on Tuesday got united to raise concerns of the students and chalked out a joint action plan to get their demands fulfilled by the authorities. Students and research scholars passed 10 resolutions and formed a student's action committee (SAC) to push for their demands.
At Prayagraj junction, ‘gallery’ dedicated to freedom struggle coming up at FOB
The newly constructed foot overbridge (FOB) at Prayagraj Junction, connecting platform number 1 to 6, is gradually taking shape of a gallery dedicated to freedom fighters and major incidents that are associated with the freedom struggle. While using the FOB, the train passengers would have a feeling like they are passing through a museum gallery with pictures depicting the chronology of events of the freedom movement of the country.
Rollback decision to impose GST on Golden Temple ‘serais’: CM
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday demanded immediate rollback of the Centre's decision to levy good and services tax on 'serais' (inns) in the vicinity of Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. Calling the imposition of GST as “arbitrary”, Mann said the 'sarais', including Guru Gobind Singh NRI Niwas, Baba Deep Singh Niwas and Mata Bhag Kaur Niwas, are associated with the Golden Temple.
