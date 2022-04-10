AAP leader attacked with chopper at Phugewadi

Yashwant Shrimant Kamble (43), president of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) social justice wing in Pimpri Chinchwad, has lodged a complaint with Bhosari police station that he was attacked with a chopper by three minors when he was returning home on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the first information report (FIR), the incident took place at Phugewadi at 1 pm on Saturday.

After a protest by AAP, Kamble was returning on his two-wheeler when motorcycle-borne attackers came from behind and hit him with a sharp weapon believed to be a chopper. After the incident, Kamble was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have detained the three minor boys and also seized the chopper used in the crime.

Police station incharge Bhaskar Jadhav said, “The attackers are all minors. We believe there could be political rivalry behind the attack,” he said.