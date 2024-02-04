ABVP alleges play insulted religious sentiments; It was a satirical play, says defence lawyer

Pune: Following the clashes at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members have alleged that they were subjected to heckling by fellow students during the play performance. Defence lawyer Asim Sarode said that the staged act was part of the curriculum in which the play is to be written, performed and directed by students. (HT)

Tanvi Khadilkar of ABVP said, “The play carried controversial scenes and dialogues. As it was supported by left wing groups, we registered a police complaint.”

Defence lawyer Asim Sarode said that the staged act was part of the curriculum in which the play is to be written, performed and directed by students.

“The play was basically a satire in which students were presenting life of people who are performing roles of various characters in Ramayana. We will approach the high court to quash the FIR,” he said.

Some student organisations have demanded thorough investigation into the matter and demanded the university administration to take appropriate action against those responsible for the alleged heckling and offensive content in the play.

Some students who attended the play argued that it was meant to be a creative expression and a form of artistic freedom.

Meanwhile, the university administration has assured strict action against those found guilty. It has decided to appoint a fact-finding committee under a retired district judge.